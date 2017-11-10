Jets' Bilal Powell: Increased role on tap Sunday

With Matt Forte (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Powell is in line to head the Jets' Week 10 backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Elijah McGuire is slated to see an increased role this weekend as the Jets' No. 2 running back. With Forte, who led the Jets with 14 carries for 77 yards in Week 9, not in the mix, Powell looks like a viable lineup option Sunday, especially considering that he won't be competing with Forte for pass-catching duties out of the Jets' backfield.