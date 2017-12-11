Jets' Bilal Powell: Ineffective in loss
Powell rushed 13 times for 35 yards in Sunday's 23-0 loss to Denver.
The Broncos' defense dominated like old times, and the Jets could only muster three drives longer than a three-and-out the entire day. Powell only had one rush longer than two yards until the game was in full blowout mode late in the third quarter. It's not likely to get any better for the 29-year-old in Week 15 at New Orleans, especially with Bryce Petty likely to be under center.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads backfield in touches•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Totals 46 yards•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Expected to share load with Forte, McGuire•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: May lead backfield Sunday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Lackluster production in Week 10 start•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Increased role on tap Sunday•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...