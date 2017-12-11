Jets' Bilal Powell: Ineffective in loss

Powell rushed 13 times for 35 yards in Sunday's 23-0 loss to Denver.

The Broncos' defense dominated like old times, and the Jets could only muster three drives longer than a three-and-out the entire day. Powell only had one rush longer than two yards until the game was in full blowout mode late in the third quarter. It's not likely to get any better for the 29-year-old in Week 15 at New Orleans, especially with Bryce Petty likely to be under center.