Jets' Bilal Powell: Just one touch again
Powell rushed once for three yards on his only touch in Monday's 33-0 loss to New England.
Powell came in to spell Le'Veon Bell on a short yardage situation and managed to plow straight ahead for a first down. Even if Bell were to get hurt, Ty Montgomery would likely be the primary beneficiary rather than Powell.
