Jets' Bilal Powell: Lackluster production in Week 10 start
Powell rushed 10 times for 30 yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.
Powell appeared primed for significant volume with Matt Forte (knee) sidelined, but his afternoon could largely be classified as a fantasy dud. The 29-year-old tailback's rushing yardage total mostly consisted of a game-long 21-yard scamper, while his production in the passing game was virtually non-existent. Rookie Elijah McGuire actually outpaced Powell in total touches by a 12-11 margin and 58 to 36 in total yards. Forte could well be back for a Week 12 tilt against the Panthers after the Jets' bye week, but if the veteran isn't quite ready to suit up, a 50/50 workload split between Powell and McGuire in that contest is certainly conceivable.
