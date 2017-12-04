Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads backfield in touches

Powell rushed 18 times for 48 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

Powell's carry total was a team high, and he was able to score his first rushing touchdown since Week 4 with a one-yard surge into the end zone in the first quarter. The versatile 29-year-old has been nowhere near as involved as usual in the passing game this season, but he stands a chance of producing for fantasy owners during playoff season if he can continue seeing the type of robust workload he enjoyed Sunday.

