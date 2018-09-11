Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads team in carries

Powell rushed a team-high 12 times for 60 yards and caught one of his two targets for five yards in Monday night's 48-17 win over the Lions.

Powell's final totals paled in comparison to backfield mate Isaiah Crowell's 10 rushes for 102 yards and two scores, but the veteran still held his own as usual. Along with leading the Jets in carries despite splitting snaps, Powell averaged an impressive five yards per rush and, unlike Crowell, was used in the passing game, albeit sparingly. All in all, it was solid season opener for Powell in terms of usage and production, but he was outshone by his new tailback teammate.