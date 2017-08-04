Jets' Bilal Powell: Leaves Friday's practice

Powell was forced to exit Friday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Powell reportedly went down on the first play of practice and subsequently had his helmet taken away, effectively ending his involvement. Although it's unknown what sort of ailment Powell is dealing with, he was able to watch Friday's session from the sideline, suggesting he's not dealing with anything serious. Still, it'll be worthwhile to track Powell's situation for an update, especially with fellow tailback Matt Forte currently working his way through a hamstring issue.