Jets' Bilal Powell: Likely to serve as lead back in Week 4

With Matt Forte (toe) considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Powell is expected to serve as the Jets' top option out of the backfield, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Powell already had a substantial role in the offense when Forte was healthy, but has largely struggled to produce in that capacity through the first three weeks, averaging just 2.6 yards and scoring once on his 28 carries and snagging only five passes for 17 yards. Despite the lack of efficiency, Powell should enter Week 4 as the starter over rookie Elijah McGuire, and will likely take on a higher snap count and more touches with one less mouth to feed in the backfield. If Powell fails to provide much of a spark as a runner early in Sunday's contest, however, it's possible that McGuire, who is averaging 4.8 yards on his 13 totes this season, could displace Powell as coach Todd Bowles' preferred between-the-tackles option as the game unfolds. The Jets are labeling Forte's injury as a week-to-week concern, so there's a decent possibility that Powell, McGuire and perhaps even the newly signed Travaris Cadet could see extra snaps on offense beyond Week 4.