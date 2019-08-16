Jets' Bilal Powell: Makes first appearance of 2019
Powell rushed five times for 20 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.
Powell looked fine in his first on-field action since suffering a major neck injury last season, with most of his yardage coming on an 18-yard burst. The veteran mixed in behind Ty Montomgery -- who found paydirt on the opening drive -- and ahead of Elijah McGuire. Montgomery, Powell and starter Le'Veon Bell are all versatile running backs who are comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield, and Powell's proven skill set has him ahead of McGuire for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart at this point.
