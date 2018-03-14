Jets' Bilal Powell: May lose starting job

Powell may lose his starting job to Isaiah Crowell, who is signing a three-year deal with the Jets, Newsday's Calvin Watkins reports.

Powell averaged 4.3 yards and scored five times on 178 carries last season, but his involvement in the passing game took a massive downturn from 105 catches between 2015 and 2016 to only 23 in 2017. With Crowell likely ticketed for early down work, it's fair to wonder if Powell might eventually be released, a move that would save the Jets $4 million while incurring an $883,334 dead cap charge, per overthecap.com. The Jets then would use Elijah McGuire or a free agent/draft pick as their passing-down complement to Crowell.