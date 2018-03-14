Jets' Bilal Powell: May lose starting job
Powell may lose his starting job to Isaiah Crowell, who is signing a three-year deal with the Jets, Newsday's Calvin Watkins reports.
Powell averaged 4.3 yards and scored five times on 178 carries last season, but his involvement in the passing game took a massive downturn from 105 catches between 2015 and 2016 to only 23 in 2017. With Crowell likely ticketed for early down work, it's fair to wonder if Powell might eventually be released, a move that would save the Jets $4 million while incurring an $883,334 dead cap charge, per overthecap.com. The Jets then would use Elijah McGuire or a free agent/draft pick as their passing-down complement to Crowell.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Not considered workhorse running back•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Tallies 56 yards•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Should get more work in Week 17•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Breaks 57-yard touchdown run•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Set for timeshare with Forte, McGuire•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Candidate for increased workload•
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...