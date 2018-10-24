Jets' Bilal Powell: Neck injury threatens career

Powell requires neck surgery to address a bulging disc, an injury that could be career-ending, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Brutal news for Powell, who the Jets placed on IR earlier Wednesday. In his absence, Isaiah Crowell is slated to head the team's backfield, with Trenton Cannon on hand to work in a chance-of-pace role. Additionally, Elijah McGuire (foot) could also factor in once he's eligible to return from IR in Week 9.