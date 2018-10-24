Jets' Bilal Powell: Neck injury threatens career
Powell requires neck surgery to address a bulging disc, an injury that could be career-ending, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Brutal news for Powell, who the Jets placed on IR earlier Wednesday. In his absence, Isaiah Crowell is slated to head the team's backfield, with Trenton Cannon on hand to work in a chance-of-pace role. Additionally, Elijah McGuire (foot) could also factor in once he's eligible to return from IR in Week 9.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...