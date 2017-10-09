Jets' Bilal Powell: Needs tests on calf

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Powell will need further testing on his injured calf, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Powell didn't have any touches in the second half of Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns, finishing with two carries for five yards and four catches for 28 yards on five targets. With Matt Forte (toe) already sidelined, Elijah McGuire dominated backfield work after halftime, though he finished with just 11 carries for 20 yards and two catches for 10 yards on three targets. McGuire could be headed for a big workload in a Week 6 game against the Patriots if both Powell and Forte are unavailable. Pass-catching specialist Travaris Cadet -- who didn't have any touches Sunday -- is the only other healthy running back on the roster.