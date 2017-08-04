Jets' Bilal Powell: No injury concern
According to coach Todd Bowles, Powell simply had the wind knocked out of him during Friday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Powell was forced to exit from Friday's practice after the first play, and although it was unclear why he was restricted to watching the remainder of the session from the sideline, it's now been revealed that he just needed to collect his breath. Knowing that, it's doubtful that Powell will be withheld from the Jets' next practice.
