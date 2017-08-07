Jets' Bilal Powell: No practice Monday

Powell (undisclosed) is not practicing Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Powell was forced to withdraw early from Friday's practice after getting the wind knocked out of him, so it's entirely possible that the Jets are keeping him out as a precaution. If that's the case, Powell's injury isn't something that should really concern fantasy owners, as New York would be smart to limit his exposure to contact at this early stage in the campaign.

