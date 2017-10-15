Jets' Bilal Powell: Not expected to play Sunday

Powell (calf) is not expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Powell is listed as questionable on the official injury report and did not practice Friday. However, this report isn't official so fantasy owners will need to confirm he's inactive before Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. The Jets' Week 6 backfield will be bolstered by the slated return to action of Matt Forte, who practiced fully Friday.