Jets' Bilal Powell: Not in full uniform Friday
Powell (calf) was spotted not wearing pads prior to Friday's practice, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official website reports.
Powell sat out the last two days of practice, and it appears he will do the same Friday, which will make it tough for him to play this week. Expect the Jets to provide more details on Powell's Week 6 status after Friday's session comes to a close.
