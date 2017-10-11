Jets' Bilal Powell: Not practicing to start week
Powell (calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
There is some good backfield-related news for the Jets, as Matt Forte (toe) appears to be back at practice in at least a limited capacity. Forte missed the past two games and hasn't practiced since injuring his toe in Week 3, while Powell had been healthy all season until he left Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns with a calf injury. Powell sat out the entire second half, allowing Elijah McGuire to dominate backfield work while ultimately logging 68 percent of the offensive snaps. McGuire likely would be in for a big workload Sunday against the Patriots if both Powell and Forte were to sit out.
