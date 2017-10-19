Jets' Bilal Powell: On track to play Sunday

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Powell (calf) would play Sunday against the Dolphins after the running back was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

During the portion of practice earlier Thursday that was made available to the media, Powell was spotted working out on the side, which was expected to result in him going down as a limited or nonparticipant when the Jets released their practice report. However, Powell apparently was involved in all of the Jets' drills behind closed doors and looked healthy enough for the coaching staff to sign off on his return to action well in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. With one of Powell or fellow veteran back Matt Forte missing each of the Jets' last three contests, Elijah McGuire has noticed an elevated role in the backfield, but the rookie could see his snap count take a significant hit Sunday with both Powell and Forte set to be available. In the first three weeks of the season when both were active, Powell averaged 11 touches per game to Forte's 9.6, and a similar distribution could be in place in Week 7.