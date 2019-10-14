Jets' Bilal Powell: One rush in Week 6

Powell rushed once for five yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

Powell was the only Jets running back besides Le'Veon Bell to record a carry, but Ty Montgomery out-touched him three to one. Neither of New York's backups will get more than a handful of touches as long as Bell remains healthy.

