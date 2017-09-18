Jets' Bilal Powell: Part of three-man committe

Powell had six carries for 13 yards and zero catches on two targets in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders

In addition to being outplayed by Matt Forte, the 28-year-old Powell ceded some work to sixth-round rookie Elijah McGuire, who picked up 36 yards on seven touches. Given their low likelihood of competing, the Jets have no good reason to remove McGuire from the offense. Powell thus seems to find himself as one part of a three-man committee in arguably the NFL's worst attack. It's not a role conducive to fantasy production as the Jets prepare for their home opener Week 3 against Miami.