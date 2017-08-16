Jets' Bilal Powell: Practices in full Wednesday
Powell (neck) turned in a full practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
A sore neck kept Powell on the sideline during the Jets' preseason opener Saturday, but he's been able to put together back-to-back full showings in practice, including more involvement in the offense Wednesday. There's an expectation that he'll be able to play Saturday at Detroit, which cannot be said for Matt Forte, who hasn't participated in team drills since hurting his hamstring on July 31. If Forte's injury continues to linger, Powell is setting himself up well to act as the team's lead running back.
