Jets' Bilal Powell: Quiet in final 2019 home game

Powell (ankle) rushed once for three yards while catching one of two targets for another five in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Neither Powell nor Ty Montgomery broke double-digit scrimmage yards while Le'Veon Bell touched the ball 29 times. The lifelong Jet will close out his ninth season with the team against the Bills in Week 17.

