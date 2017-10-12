Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Remains sidelined

Powell (calf) sat out Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, Powell is trending toward inactive status Sunday against the Patriots. On the plus side, Matt Forte (toe) is progressing to the point where he could potentially return to action this weekend and form a Week 6 backfield tandem with Elijah McGuire.

