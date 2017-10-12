Jets' Bilal Powell: Remains sidelined
Powell (calf) sat out Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
At this stage, Powell is trending toward inactive status Sunday against the Patriots. On the plus side, Matt Forte (toe) is progressing to the point where he could potentially return to action this weekend and form a Week 6 backfield tandem with Elijah McGuire.
More News
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...