Jets' Bilal Powell: Rested Thursday

Powell is not slated to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Le'Veon Bell is also being rested by the team, so look for Ty Montgomery to get some work in early on, with Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon also candidates to see their share of work Thursday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories