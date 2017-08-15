Jets' Bilal Powell: Returns to team drills
Powell (neck) returned to team drills Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Powell thus appears a bit ahead of Matt Forte (hamstring) on the health front at this stage. When both players are 100 percent, look for some form of a backfield time-share to be in play, an arrangement, as is stands, that hampers the fantasy upside of both backs.
