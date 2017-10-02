Jets' Bilal Powell: Rips off huge touchdown run
Powell rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and added 27 yards on four catches.
Powell did the bulk of his damage on peculiar toss play in the first quarter. Powell was tripped up, but not downed and he recovered for a 75-yard touchdown run. Powell had been quiet to start the season, but Matt Forte's toe injury pushed him to a bigger role on Sunday. Forte is a tough back for Powell to back up as Forte is the bigger, more powerful back and can also catch the ball well, limiting Powell's opportunity to distinguish himself. Perhaps Sunday's performance did the talking for him. While it is unclear whether Forte will be ready for Week 5, the Jets get a middle-of-the-road Browns rush defense next week.
