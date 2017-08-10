Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Ruled out for preseason opener

Powell (neck) won't play in the preseason opener Saturday against the Titans, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Powell hasn't practiced since injuring his neck in practice last Friday, though the exact severity of his problem remains guarded. With Matt Forte (hamstring) doubtful to play Saturday, Elijah McGuire could be in store for a hefty workload.

