Jets' Bilal Powell: Scores 10-yard touchdown in tune-up game

Powell rushed 10 times for 24 yards and a touchdown while failing to secure his lone target in Friday's 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants.

Powell got the start in this regular season dress rehearsal and capped the game's opening drive with a 10-yard score. Isaiah Crowell returned to action after sitting out the previous game with a possible concussion, but Crowell played just 10 offensive snaps to Powell's 25. While a more even split is expected once the games start to count, Powell's career average of 4.4 yards per carry and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield should allow him to make the most of his touches.