Jets' Bilal Powell: Season-high four carries
Powell rushed four times for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars.
Powell's four carries were four more than Ty Montgomery saw, while Le'Veon Bell led the way with nine. We'd still consider Montgomery to be the team's No. 2 running back at this point, but a similar distribution next week could flip-flop Powell up from his current No. 3 spot.
