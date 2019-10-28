Jets' Bilal Powell: Season-high four carries

Powell rushed four times for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to the Jaguars.

Powell's four carries were four more than Ty Montgomery saw, while Le'Veon Bell led the way with nine. We'd still consider Montgomery to be the team's No. 2 running back at this point, but a similar distribution next week could flip-flop Powell up from his current No. 3 spot.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories