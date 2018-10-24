Jets' Bilal Powell: Season likely over
The Jets placed Powell (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Powell sustained the neck injury in the first half of Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings and wasn't able to return. The Jets didn't offer much of an update on Powell's outlook following the contest, but his move to injured reserve just a few days later implies the issue was a serious concern. Powell is technically eligible to return from IR prior to Week 16, but even if he's fully healthy two months down the road, it seems more likely the Jets will use their remaining designated-to-return spot on a player who can contribute earlier in the back half of the season. The Jets have already reserved one of those spots for fellow running back Elijah McGuire (foot), who has resumed practicing and is eligible to come off IR beginning in Week 9. Until McGuire is back in the fold, rookie Trenton Cannon should benefit from an increased role as the Jets' top change-of-pace option behind early down grinder Isaiah Crowell.
