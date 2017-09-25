Jets' Bilal Powell: Sees extra rushing volume Sunday

Powell carried 15 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins. He was not targeted in the passing game.

With Matt Forte exiting the contest late in the third quarter with a toe injury, Powell took on the role of lead back and finished helping the Jets grind out a win. The 28-year-old's carry and yardage totals were both season highs, while his one-yard scoring run in the third quarter was his first touchdown of 2017. Powell was excellent during the tail end of last season on both occasions in which he saw over 20 carries, an opportunity he may have against the Jaguars in Week 4 if Forte remains sidelined.