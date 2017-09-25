Jets' Bilal Powell: Sees extra rushing volume Sunday
Powell carried 15 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins. He was not targeted in the passing game.
With Matt Forte exiting the contest late in the third quarter with a toe injury, Powell took on the role of lead back and finished helping the Jets grind out a win. The 28-year-old's carry and yardage totals were both season highs, while his one-yard scoring run in the third quarter was his first touchdown of 2017. Powell was excellent during the tail end of last season on both occasions in which he saw over 20 carries, an opportunity he may have against the Jaguars in Week 4 if Forte remains sidelined.
More News
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...