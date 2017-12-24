Jets' Bilal Powell: Set for timeshare with Forte, McGuire

Powell is expected to continue sharing snaps at running back Sunday against the Chargers with both Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire (illness) active for the contest.

The latter two players were deemed questionable Friday after failing to practice this week, creating a sliver of optimism that Powell might have been able to capture lead-back duties to himself Sunday, which would have made him an appealing option in fantasy lineups. Alas, the availability of all three running backs makes it difficult to project who might offer the most value in Week 16, as the snaps were divvied up in fairly equitable fashion in last week's loss to the Saints. In that contest, Powell played 24 snaps and finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Forte logged 28 snaps and McGuire received 21.