Jets' Bilal Powell: Set for timeshare with Forte, McGuire
Powell is expected to continue sharing snaps at running back Sunday against the Chargers with both Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire (illness) active for the contest.
The latter two players were deemed questionable Friday after failing to practice this week, creating a sliver of optimism that Powell might have been able to capture lead-back duties to himself Sunday, which would have made him an appealing option in fantasy lineups. Alas, the availability of all three running backs makes it difficult to project who might offer the most value in Week 16, as the snaps were divvied up in fairly equitable fashion in last week's loss to the Saints. In that contest, Powell played 24 snaps and finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Forte logged 28 snaps and McGuire received 21.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...