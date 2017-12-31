Jets' Bilal Powell: Should get more work in Week 17

Powell is expected to handle a larger share of snaps Sunday against the Patriots after the Jets placed Matt Forte (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, ESPN.com reports.

Forte had been battling the knee injury for much of the season, but had suited up for each of the Jets' last five games as part of a three-headed backfield timeshare that also included Powell and Elijah McGuire. The latter two players should handle the bulk of the snaps in Week 17 with Forte unavailable, but Powell seems like the better bet to deliver more fantasy value. Powell has logged double-digit carries in all of the previous four contests, highlighted by a 145-yard rushing effort in the Week 16 loss to the Chargers. McGuire, meanwhile, hasn't earned more than five carries in any game during that stretch.