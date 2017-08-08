Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out with sore neck
Powell did not practice Monday because of a sore neck, according to the team's official website.
Powell was unable to play in Saturday's Green & White scrimmage after getting the wind knocked out of him during Friday's practice, though neither that nor the neck issue is expected to keep him out long-term. The Jets are expected to rely even heavier on the backfield this season, and particularly Powell in the passing game, after Quincy Enunwa was ruled out for the season with a bulging disk in his neck that will require surgery.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...