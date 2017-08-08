Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out with sore neck

Powell did not practice Monday because of a sore neck, according to the team's official website.

Powell was unable to play in Saturday's Green & White scrimmage after getting the wind knocked out of him during Friday's practice, though neither that nor the neck issue is expected to keep him out long-term. The Jets are expected to rely even heavier on the backfield this season, and particularly Powell in the passing game, after Quincy Enunwa was ruled out for the season with a bulging disk in his neck that will require surgery.