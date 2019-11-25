Jets' Bilal Powell: Six touches in Week 12
Powell rushed five times for 15 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
This game featured plenty of mop-up work from New York's depth running backs, as Powell got five carries, Ty Montgomery got five and Josh Adams got four. As long as Le'Veon Bell remains healthy, New York's other backfield options will be irrelevant for fantasy purposes.
