Jets' Bilal Powell: Slated for lead-back duty
Powell should serve as the Jets' No. 1 running back Sunday against the Jaguars with Matt Forte (toe) sidelined.
During Sunday's win against the Dolphins, Powell handled such a role when Forte left the contest in the third quarter, churning out 37 yards and a touchdown on 15 rushes. While his carry count will likely fall in that range again in Week 4, Powell's pass-catching chops haven't been on display this season, as he's so far recorded just five receptions (on eight targets) for 17 yards. Because none of those targets occurred last weekend, he may not pad his stats as a receiver this Sunday, as he has for most of his career.
