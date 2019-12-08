Jets' Bilal Powell: Slated to start

Powell is in line to start at running back in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This was the expected outcome after the Jets downgraded Le'Veon Bell (illness) from questionable to out for the Week 14 matchup, but it's at least reassuring for those deploying Powell in the lineups to know that the 31-year-old will be on the field for the Jets' first snap of the day. Though Powell will start and projects to lead the team's backfield Sunday, Ty Montgomery and Josh Adams should also have roles in the game plan and could earn increased snaps as the contest unfolds, depending on how they perform in their initial opportunities. Powell has seen the most consistent use of the reserve trio when Bell has exited the field this season, rushing 32 times for 125 yards (3.9 per carry) and catching four passes for 17 yards in 10 games.