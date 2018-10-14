Jets' Bilal Powell: Slows up against Colts
Powell ran for 59 yards on 16 carries during Sunday's 42-34 win over Indianapolis.
The Jets' rush offense collectively took a step back coming off of a monster game against Denver. The unit figures to get the tougher of the two tests against Minnesota's defense on Sunday. The Vikings are averaging a solid 4.0 yards per opponent rush, but have looked lost at times in the pass game. Powell, for what it is worth, offers more than running mate Isaiah Crowell as a receiver.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Gashes Denver•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Tops 50 scrimmage yards in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Excellent on ground in loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Catches receiving score in loss•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Leads team in carries•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Scores 10-yard touchdown in tune-up game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...