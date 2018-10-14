Jets' Bilal Powell: Slows up against Colts

Powell ran for 59 yards on 16 carries during Sunday's 42-34 win over Indianapolis.

The Jets' rush offense collectively took a step back coming off of a monster game against Denver. The unit figures to get the tougher of the two tests against Minnesota's defense on Sunday. The Vikings are averaging a solid 4.0 yards per opponent rush, but have looked lost at times in the pass game. Powell, for what it is worth, offers more than running mate Isaiah Crowell as a receiver.

