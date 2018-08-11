Jets' Bilal Powell: Splits backfield work in preseason opener

Powell rushed six times for five yards and added a seven-yard reception on his lone target in Friday's 17-0 preseason win over Atlanta.

Powell split time with offseason acquisition Isaiah Crowell during New York's first two drives. Crowell capped the second drive with a touchdown reception, but he went to the locker room after the play to be evaluated for a concussion. With third-stringer Elijah McGuire sidelined by a broken foot, Powell would open the season as the clear-cut starter if Crowell's injury proves to be serious. Otherwise, Powell and Crowell will likely operate in a timeshare.