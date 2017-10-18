Jets' Bilal Powell: Spotted at practice Wednesday
Powell (calf) had a helmet on and was warming up at Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
We'll have to see how the Jets classify his level of participation, but Powell's presence on the field Wednesday is a step in the right direction for the running back, who was inactive this past Sunday against the Patriots. In Powell's absence, Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire headed the Jets' Week 6 rushing attack, combining for 19 carries for 44 yards on the ground, with Forte chipping in eight catches for 59 yards in the Jets' 24-17 loss.
