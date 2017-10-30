Jets' Bilal Powell: Stymied on ground in loss
Powell rushed 14 times for 33 yards and secured all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
Powell notably saw 17 total touches to Matt Forte's 10, but neither back could get anything going on the ground. However, Powell did find some success in the passing game, and he now has at least three receptions in three of his past four contests. Despite the boost in volume Sunday, the 29-year-old's fantasy prospects remain difficult to gauge, considering his timeshare with Forte and the cap that places on his upside. He'll look to up his production versus a tough Bills defense in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...