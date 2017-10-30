Jets' Bilal Powell: Stymied on ground in loss

Powell rushed 14 times for 33 yards and secured all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

Powell notably saw 17 total touches to Matt Forte's 10, but neither back could get anything going on the ground. However, Powell did find some success in the passing game, and he now has at least three receptions in three of his past four contests. Despite the boost in volume Sunday, the 29-year-old's fantasy prospects remain difficult to gauge, considering his timeshare with Forte and the cap that places on his upside. He'll look to up his production versus a tough Bills defense in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.