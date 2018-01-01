Jets' Bilal Powell: Tallies 56 yards
Powell rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and added a 10-yard catch during Sunday's 26-6 loss to New England.
Powell was to get a bigger share of touches on Sunday with Matt Forte placed on injured reserve, but ended up with a more modest outing after New England took the run away early with a big lead. Powell finished the season with at least 50 total yards in three of his final five games and three touchdowns. He ran hot and cold, but still ended up with an impressive 942 total yards for 2017. He figures to see a similar change-of-pace type role in 2018.
