Jets' Bilal Powell: Tops 50 scrimmage yards in blowout loss
Powell rushed eight times for 26 yards and caught four of seven targets for 26 more in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.
Powell got 12 touches to Isaiah Crowell's five, but that distribution was to be expected with New York playing from behind for most of the afternoon. This was a tough matchup for the entire offense, and Powell was no exception. Establishing the run will be key for the Jets in Week 5 to slow down Denver's pass rush, so expect both Crowell and Powell to be involved in that contest.
