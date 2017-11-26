Jets' Bilal Powell: Totals 46 yards
Powell carried the ball nine times for 34 yards and added a 12-yard catch during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina.
Despite a hobbled Matt Forte (knee), Powell didn't see an uptick in touches and struggled against a tough Carolina run defense. Though Powell has put up some nice numbers in spurts this season, especially with Forte out earlier in the year, but he's been more mediocre than good. Weeks 4 and 9 aside, Powell has averaged just 3.0 yards per carry this season.
