Jets' Bilal Powell: Totals 83 yards

Powell ran for 43 yards on nine rushes and had two catches for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.

Powell's afternoon featured a catch of 31 yards and a run of 25, accounting for over two-thirds of his total action. The veteran back flashed big in Matt Forte's absence a few weeks ago with a 190-yard day against the Jaguars, but seems like he's back in a supporting role with 17 touches to Forte's 29 over the past two weeks. Look for Eljah McGuire to further eat into Powell's workload.

