Jets' Bilal Powell: Viewed as day-to-day
Powell is considered day-to-day with a strained calf, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Powell was held out for the second half of Sunday's 17-14 win over Cleveland, allowing Elijah McGuire to dominate snaps and touches after halftime. The New York backfield will need to be carefully monitored throughout the week, as both Powell and Matt Forte (knee, toe) appear uncertain for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
