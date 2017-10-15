Jets' Bilal Powell: Won't suit up Week 6

Powell (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Powell did not see the practice field all week, and wasn't expected to suit up despite being given a "questionable" designation. He'll now give way to a combination of Matt Forte -- who is returning from a toe injury this week -- and Elijah McGuire, who led the Jets backfield with 36 snaps after Powell went down in Week 5. This duo stands to benefit from a favorable matchup against the Patriots, who lead the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in both regular and PPR scoring.