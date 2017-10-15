Play

Jets' Bilal Powell: Won't suit up Week 6

Powell (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Powell did not see the practice field all week, and wasn't expected to suit up despite being given a "questionable" designation. He'll now give way to a combination of Matt Forte -- who is returning from a toe injury this week -- and Elijah McGuire, who led the Jets backfield with 36 snaps after Powell went down in Week 5. This duo stands to benefit from a favorable matchup against the Patriots, who lead the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in both regular and PPR scoring.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories