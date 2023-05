Turner signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Turner is in line to serve as depth at right tackle behind Mekhi Becton (kneecap) and will bring a veteran presence to the Jets, having started 75 of the 91 career games he's appeared in over nine seasons. Turner last saw action in Denver during the 2022 campaign, where he started seven of the eight games he appeared in.