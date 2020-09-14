Coach Adam Gase said Cashman (groin) could be "looking at a couple weeks" before he returns, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Cashman exited early in Sunday's loss to the Bills and was quickly ruled out, and it looks like he'll at least miss Week 2's matchup versus the 49ers. The Jets are running low on linebackers, as Patrick Onwuasor (knee) is on IR and Avery Williamson (hamstring) was unavailable for the season opener. Neville Hewitt and Harvey Langi finished the game are are the projected starters this Sunday if Cashman and Williamson are forced to sit out again.