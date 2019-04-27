The Jets selected Cashman in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

After leading the Gophers with 104 tackles in 2018, Cashman (6-foot-1, 237 pounds) displayed decent athleticism at the combine, including a 37.5-inch vertical and 124-inch broad jump. However, he doesn't possess the size that seemingly leads to success at the next level. Cashman thus initially seems more destined for a backup or special-teams role than anything else.

